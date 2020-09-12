Cadets take combat water survival test at Natchez Aquatics Center

Alcorn State University ROTC cadets spent Friday morning getting their feet wet when they took the combat water survival test at the Natchez Aquatic Center.

The survival test consists of three exercises — jump in a deep pool of water carrying a rifle and equipment without losing the equipment, jumping in a deep pool of water and being able to remove equipment under water and swimming across the length of a pool carrying a rifle and other equipment on their backs.

Cadets must pass the tests to become a lieutenant in the Army.

Friday was the first day the recruits were introduced to the test. Some of the cadets had little swimming experience and overcame their fear of the water. If cadets do not pass the test the first time, the group will have other opportunities to take the test, including another opportunity at the Natchez Aquatics Center in the spring.