Cathedral High School football wins fourth game of the 2020 season

NATCHEZ — Bryson Moore and Kaden Batieste combined for over 400 rushing yards and six touchdowns as the Cathedral High School Green Wave overcame a slow start to defeat the Glenbrook School Apaches 62-37 Friday night at Ken Beesley, Sr. Field at D’Evereaux Stadium.

And while it was Senior Night at Cathedral, it was a mixture of sophomores, juniors and seniors who stepped up after the Green Wave found itself trailing Glenbrook 12-0 in the first quarter.

“We had a good idea of what they were going to do. They just out-executed us in the first quarter,” head coach Chuck Darbonne said. “We had some bad mistakes that led to good field position. We had a couple of turnovers.”

Even quarterback Noah Russ had a hard time trying to figure out what defensive alignment the Apaches were running so as to disrupt the timing with his receivers. Their defense even got an interception that led to Rhett Johnson’s one-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

“They did some things defensively that they hadn’t done all year,” Darbonne said. “We settled down. That one interception Noah had, he shrugged that off. We made some great defensive adjustments.”

While Glenbrook did score two more touchdowns in the second quarter, their defense was no match for the firepower of Cathedral’s offense. The 35-point outburst started with Batieste’s eight-yard touchdown run just 30 seconds into the quarter. Batieste, who had 155 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, added another score from eight yards out with 8:00 left in the quarter to make it a 19-14 game.

Then with 4:29 left until halftime, Moore scored on a 49-yard run and Brycen Hughes’ extra point gave Cathedral its first lead of the game at 21-19. After Glenbrook retook the lead just over two minutes later at 25-21, Russ connected with Christian Wright on a 12-yard TD pass and the extra point by Hughes made it 28-25 Green Wave. Russ ended up going 14-for-21 passing for 189 yards and Wright had nine catches for 108 yards.

Cathedral then recovered an onside kick deep in Glenbrook territory and the Green Wave scored on a 22-yard run by Moore to give them a 35-25 halftime lead. Moore finished with 250 yards and three scores on 20 carries.

“We took away some of the things they were doing offensively,” Darbonne said. “The offensive line stood out. They were the MVPs.”

Both Moore and Batieste scored their third touchdowns of the game in the third quarter and KJ Washington got in on the scoring with a one-yard run. Landry Powell scored on a five-yard run for Glenbrook (2-2), but the Apaches trailed 55-31 at the end of the quarter.

Jackson Powell scored on a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter to make it a 55-37 game, but Cam Tanner scored the final touchdown of the game on a nine-yard run at the 2:43 mark. The Green Wave finished with 608 yards of total offense.

“Most of our seniors start. They all played good. They settled everyone else down,” Darbonne said. “KJ and Bryson led the defense with five (tackles) apiece.”

Cathedral (4-0, 1-0) returns to MAIS District 4-4A play Friday night when they play host to undefeated Brookhaven Academy. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.