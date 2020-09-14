Crime reports: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Monday

Attempted breaking and entering on Perrault Street.

Loose livestock on Lower Woodville Road.

Alarm on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Natchez Freshman Academy.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Suspicious activity on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Overton Road.

Simple assault on Garden Street.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Theft on Franklin Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Jefferson Street.

False alarm on North Broadway Street.

Suspicious activity on South Union Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Briel Avenue.

Harassment on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Reckless driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Fourth Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Civil matter on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on North Union Street.

Unwanted subject on McNeely Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Torrance Redell Knowles, 49, 1502 Desoto St., on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious activity on Graves Avenue.

Loose livestock on Providence Road.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Malicious mischief on Club Drive.

Simple assault on Gaylor Road.

Reckless driving on Red Loop Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reckless driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Trespassing on Airport Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Disturbance on Robinson Lane.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Disturbance on Robinson Lane.

Shots fired on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Shelby Robertson, 18, 40 Longmire Road, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for remaining on premises. Bond set at $700.

Arrests — Friday

Shamario Neal, 26, 231 Washington Heights, Ferriday, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs with intent. No bond set.

Jatavia Lewis, 31, 909 Carolina Ave., Ferriday, on a charge of possession of schedule II with intent and a bench warrant for failure to pay for insurance fraud. Bond set at $1,237.50

Marquane Meredith, 21, 116 Margaret Circle, Clayton, on a charge of possession of schedule II with intent and introduction of contraband. No bond set.

Ciearre Martin, 26, 315 Carolina Ave., Ferriday, on a charge of possession of schedule II with intent. Bond set at $20,000.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Camellia Street.

Medical call on Lynwood Drive.

Medical call on 9th Street.

Alarms on U.S 84.

Complaint on Townsend Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Complaint on LA 15.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Co.complaint on Carter Street.

Complaint on Woodmount Drive.

Complaint on Loop Road.

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street.

Shoplifters on. EE Wallace Boulevard.

Unwanted person on Audubon Acres Circle.

Medical call on Lee Avenue.

Medical call on Ralphs Road.

Complaint on Delaware Avenue.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Greenhouse Street.

Threats on E.E. Wallace Boulevard.

Complaint on Fisherman Point Lane.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Mercy Seat Ally.

Complaint on LA 3232.

Medical call on LA 910.

Theft on LA 129.

Reports — Saturday

Alarms on Robbins Lane.

Complaint on Airport Road.

Unwanted person on Sixth Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Greggory C. Sephens, 25, 120 Weir Court, Natchez, on charges of resisting an officer and a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,290.

Caleb C. Stephens, 28, 120 Weir Court, Natchez, on a charge of obstruction of justice. No bond set.

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.