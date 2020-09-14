Gov. Reeves relaxes some COVID-19 restrictions as numbers flatten

JACKSON — On Monday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced that he is extending the social distancing measures under the Safe Return order with a few amendments relaxing restrictions as Mississippi’s new COVID-19 cases flatten.

On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health’s statewide COVID-19 report showed only 145 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and nine new deaths after recent days saw new cases nearing the 1,000 mark.

Adams County’s confirmed caseload rose to 863 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Monday’s MSDH report and stood at 32 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Mississippi’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 90,018 with 2,706 deaths and 78,971 presumed recovered cases since the pandemic began in March.

Reeves extended the Safe Return order until Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m. after saying he is continuing to work with state and national health experts on a data-driven, measured strategy to limit COVID-19 transmission.

Reeves made the announcement at a Monday morning press briefing and under the amended Safe Return order, group gathering limitations are now at no more than 10 indoors or 50 outdoors when social distancing is not possible. If people are able to social distance, group gatherings are set at no more than 20 indoors or 100 outdoors.

Maximum capacity has also been increased to 75% for retail businesses, restaurants, gyms and seated dinners at reception halls and conference centers. Party sizes in restaurants are now limited to 10 people per table and gyms can be open 24 hours a day.

You can view the signed Executive Order No. 1522 here. Signed versions of all executive orders related to COVID-19 can be found on the governor’s website at governorreeves.ms.gov/covid-19.

