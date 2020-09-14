September 14, 2020

Trump approves Mississippi’s pre Hurricane Sally landfall disaster declaration

By Staff Reports

Published 4:40 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

PEARL (MEMA) — Adams County is included in President Donald J. Trump’s approval of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ request for a federal emergency declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Sally.

Under the approved federal emergency declaration, FEMA is authorized to provide emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program at 75% federal funding for 24 Mississippi counties.

The following counties are eligible for this federal assistance: Adams, Amite, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Stone, Walthall, Wayne and Wilkinson.

The purpose of a federal emergency declaration is to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.

 

