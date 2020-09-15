Dorothy Ezell Powell

June 30, 1933 – Sept. 13, 2020

NATCHEZ — Dorothy Pauline Ezell Powell went to her eternal home in Heaven on September 13, 2020, in Natchez, MS. She was born June 30, 1933 in Franklin County, MS to Morrell and Fannie (Sanders) Ezell.

Dorothy married James T. “Diddy” Powell in Natchez, MS on May 2, 1952. Dorothy and Diddy raised their family in Utica, MS. A few years after Diddy’s death, she moved to Fox, Arkansas where she spent many happy years with Huey Treat and his loving family.

Dorothy was preceded in death by James T. “Diddy” Powell and Huey Treat; her son, James Powell, Jr.; her parents; sisters, Agnes E. West, Ena E. Jackson, and Helen E. Havard; brothers Harold Ezell, Farrell Ezell, Charles Ezell, Everett Ezell and Hubert Ezell.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Waddell (Al); Sharon K. Powell, and Dudley M. Powell; two step-children, Jim Treat (Maria) and Karen Treat Kern; eight grandchildren, Chase Hambright (Ashley), Hunter Hambright, Heather Waddell, Justin Waddell, Joe Treat, Jennifer T. Sorenson, Chris Treat, and Jesse Treat; and four great-grandchildren, Logan Hambright, Dallas Hambright, Adrienne Lipking and Piper Lipking. Other survivors include brothers, Freddie Ezell and M.L. Ezell, and sister, Margie E. Halford; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, MS with the service following at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Reverend Marvin Howard officiating.

Interment will follow at Utica Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the staff of Adams County Nursing Facility for their care and compassion over the last few years, and Compassus Hospice Care for their support over the last few weeks.

