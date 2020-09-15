September 15, 2020

Put your best foot forward for tourists

By Editorial Board

Published 6:28 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

This weekend, Natchez has a chance to put its best foot forward in making strides to bring tourism back to the area after taking a blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend, more than 100 cyclists are expected to gather in Natchez for the inaugural Young Professionals Natchez Bicycle Classic on Saturday, Sept. 19.

This will be one of the first major tourism events Natchez has hosted since the pandemic began in March.

Visitors need to feel safe and understand that we care about their health and safety in order for them to go back to their friends and family and recommend that Natchez is a safe place to visit during the pandemic.

In addition to exhibiting the hospitality our town is known for, we must make the extra effort not to invade people’s social distancing space.

We should wear masks when we are in public places. Businesses should follow proper protocols when attending to customers.

By and large Natchez has done a good job so far in following proper COVID-19 protocols but now is the time to really shine.

We want tourists to come back and we want them to be safe and feel welcomed and comfortable while they are here.

Above all, however, we want them to leave with the security of knowing everyone they encountered while visiting Natchez was taking the proper steps to minimize potentially exposing them to COVID-19.

