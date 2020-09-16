September 16, 2020

  • 77°
Jackson Preparatory School's Jeffrey Ince runs past Adams County Christian School's Blake LaPrairie in last Friday night's game at ACCS. (Patrick Murphy | The Natchez Democrat)

ACCS Rebels football team hopes for win Friday against Copiah Academy

By Patrick Jones

Published 7:05 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Christian School Rebels will look to get back on the winning track Friday night when they play host to the Copiah Academy Colonels.

This will be the MAIS District 3-5A opener for ACCS and the first official on-the-field district game for Copiah Academy. The Rebels are coming off a rough 42-8 home loss to Jackson Preparatory School that dropped them to 2-2 overall.

Even though the total yards were probably closer than expected — 280 for Jackson Prep and 238 for ACCS — the Rebels were done in by five turnovers. Even though senior quarterback VJ Knight threw two interceptions, he also connected with Claven Dunbar on a 65-yard touchdown pass. Knight threw for 147 yards and was also the team’s leading rusher with 76 yards on 11 carries. Senior running back Corey Sewell was held to 20 yards on nine carries.”

“Corey has to have a big game on both sides of the ball. VJ needs to have a big game. If Corey and VJ have big nights, I feel like we have a good chance to win,” said Seth Swilley, Rebels assistant coach. “Blake LaPrairie needs to have a big night on defense. Our offensive line has to come and play. Establish dominance on the physicality side of the ball.”

Copiah Academy picked up a forfeit 18-0 win over Central Hinds Academy to go to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the district after the Cougars canceled what was supposed the district opener for both teams.

The Colonels’ last actual game was on Sept. 4, when they traveled to Mendenhall and upset Simpson Academy 36-14. Senior quarterback Ellis Fair had three rushing touchdowns and a long touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Torriq Cooper. They shut out the Cougars 22-0 in the second half of that game.

Swilley said that the Rebels will be working on different things in practice this week to stop Copiah Academy’s run-dominant offense. Another thing they will be working on is conditioning.

“They like to run the ball. They’re a run-heavy team,” Swilley said. “Get better play out of our offensive line. Conditioning to play four quarters of football. After a game like Prep, everybody’s sore.”

As for the keys to victory, Swilley said the Rebels need to play physical football for four quarters against a Copiah Academy team that he said is a better overall team than it was last year.

“Taking the mentality to driving them down and making them tap out. We’re a big, physical team. We’re not going to throw the ball all over the place. We want to pound you. If we can hold on to the football, I feel like we can win the game.

“They’re better at key positions. Their quarterback (Fair) carries the ball a lot. He can throw it. Their running backs are good,” Swilley said. “We’re better at stopping the run than we are at stopping the pass. They’re a run-heavy team. We match up pretty good with them.”

This is also ACCS’s Military/Law Enforcement Appreciation Game, honoring active and retired members of the military and law enforcement of the Miss-Lou. There will be a pre-game processional starting at 6 p.m. Admission for law enforcement officers and members of the military is free.

“For me, I love the fact that we go out of our way to have a big show and honor those people who fought and died for what we do,” Swilley said. “Personally, my best friend is an Afghan vet. My father is a Vietnam vet. As a school, we should show our appreciation for those who fought for our freedom. Football on Friday nights, it doesn’t get any better than that. Now what we’re going through as a nation with COVID-19, we’re fortunate as a school to be able to play football when other schools cannot.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bobby Marks Stadium at ACCS.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Your Take: A big snake is caught

BREAKING NEWS

Wednesday accident claims one life

News

Funds available for Louisiana business owners

News

NASD board extends Fred Butcher’s $125K superintendent contract

News

Jefferson County landfill to reopen on Thursday

COVID-19

Miss-Lou COVID-19 cases rise in Wednesday report

News

Corps unit in area working to control the river

News

To the rescue: Community members collect food, water for hurricane victims

COVID-19

55-year-old nursing home employee succumbs to COVID-19

News

Adams County adopts 2021 FY budget with 2.03 mil tax increase for schools

News

Shirley will depart as Concordia schools superintendent Dec. 31

News

Concordia Parish students can return to in-person classes starting Monday

News

Trump approves pre-disaster declarations for Mississippi, Louisiana

Business

Copiah-Lincoln Community College named a ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

News

NASD school buses will be used to deliver meals to students

News

Gulf coast braces for possible hurricane as Sally advances

News

The Dart: Man prefers life on river in Natchez over New Orleans

News

Hurricane warnings issued for New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast

News

Natchez man finds hope after tragedy in newborn son

News

Cadets take combat water survival test at Natchez Aquatics Center

News

New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

BREAKING NEWS

Dead body pulled from river north of Natchez may be Vicksburg bridge jumper

News

Taxpayers continue to pay more for trash disposal as landfill’s future remains up in air

News

School district bus contract still under negotiation, Superintendent to meet with drivers