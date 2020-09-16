Crime reports: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted subject on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fire on Daisy Street.

Unoccupied vehicle on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fight on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Melrose Montebello Drive.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Open door on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pearl Street.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Breaking and entering on Westwood Road.

Welfare check on Daisy Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Road hazard on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Road hazard on Holly Drive.

Dog problem on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Suspicious activity on North Commerce Street.

Dog problem on Vaughn Drive.

Suspicious activity on B. Street.

Domestic disturbance on North Commerce Street.

Accident on Franklin Street.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Dumas Drive.

Reckless driving on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Petit larceny on D’Evereux Drive.

Alarm on West Stiers Lane.

False alarm on Oakhurst Drive.

Juvenile problem on Miller Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Breaking and entering on Merrio Street.

Reckless driving on Aldrich Street.

Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.

Harassment on McNeely Road.

Simple assault on Fifth Street.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Juvenile problem on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Nancy Court.

Threats on Madison Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Brandon Devon Gilmore, 27, 144 North Shields Lane, on a charge of possession schedule I drugs with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Tuesday

Melvin Lewis Freeman Jr., 32, 602 Old U.S. 84, on charges of possession of schedule II methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500.

Judith Lynn Roberts, 50, 21 Southview Drive, on a charge of disorderly conduct by failure to comply. Bond set at $500.

Reports — Wednesday

Missing person on West Wilderness Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Civil matter on Cranfield Road.

Juvenile problem on Robins Lake Road.

Prowler on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on U.S. 84.

False alarm on Second Street.

Traffic stop on Cloverdale Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Civil matter on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Welfare check on Pinemount Road.

Loud noise on Cranfield Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Loose livestock on Providence Road.

Harassment on Southview Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Greenfeild Road.

Unwanted subject on Warbler Court.

Threats on Meadowridge Road.

Simple assault on Beau Pre Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Christian Roy Humble, 61, 302 Grigsby Road, Wildsville, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying of a weapon while in possession of controlled substances and violation of probation. No bond set.

Stephen Ray Humble, 65, 286 Grigsby Road, Wildsville, on a charge of possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, carrying of weapons while in possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Dakota L. Clark, 21, 110 Pecan St., Ridgecrest, on a warrant for another agency/two counts.

Robert L. West Jr., 29, 205 Deville Drive, Jonesville, on a warrant for another agency. No bond set.

Adam Cade Wheeler, 27, 2129 Second St., Natchez, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $750.

David Clay Walker, 35, 217 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and no seat belt. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Introduction of contraband on LA 15.

Automobile accident on U.S 84.

Loose livestock on LA 65.

Complaint on Peach Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Miscellaneous call on Doty Road.

Miscellaneous call on Grigsby Road.

Complaint on LA 15.

Complaint on Peach Street.

Medical call on Mack Moore Road.

Fire on Rabb Road.

Fight on Lee Tyler Road.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Complaint on Shady Acres Circle.

Complaint on LA 3203.

Theft on U.S. 84.

Vidalia Police Department

Ferriday Police Department

Natchez Fire Department

Vidalia Fire Department

Ferriday Fire Department

Concordia Fire District No. 2

