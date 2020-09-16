September 16, 2020

Gary Dale Bordelon

Published 2:58 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

CROSBY — Gary Dale Bordelon, 65, of Crosby, Mississippi, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born January 1, 1955 to Willie Wilbert and Delia Wiley Bordelon. He was a truck driver for many years and was a member of 1st Church of Natchez, MS.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-four years, Melissa Darlene Perry Bordelon; two daughters, Misty Bordelon of Springdale, Ak. and Delia Bordelon of Crosby, MS.; one brother Harold Bordelon and wife Brigett of Jonesville, La.; and two grandsons Taylor and Dylan.

He is preceded in death by parents and one brother Robert James “RJ” Bordelon.

Visitation is Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS. from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral Services are Friday, September 18, at 2 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home officiated by Rev. James Johnson. Graveside services will follow at Hopewell Cemetery near Crosby, MS.

