Cathedral softball shuts out ACCS, 5-0, on Monday

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave softball team beat the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Liza Gregg, Gracie Harrigill and Marlie Hargon each hit a double in the fifth inning. Harrigill’s double in the fifth scored two RBIs for the Lady Green Wave.

“In the beginning, we did not do so hot in hitting but later in the game we had to make our adjustments,” Harrigill said. “In the fifth inning we came together as a team. We noticed the pitchers’ pitching sequence, we picked up on it and that helped us a lot. I knew I had to come back and show up for the team.”

Anna Poole was on the mound for the Lady Green Wave and earned her second shutout of the season. Her first shutout came on Aug. 3 in a 12-0 victory over St. Aloysius. Poole struck out six batters and gave up four hits against ACCS. Craig Beesley, Cathedral head softball coach, said Poole kept the Lady Green Wave in the game.

“She struggled at times but when you look out there and you are throwing a shutout in the seventh inning, you know you are doing pretty good,” Beesley said. “I was proud of her pitching.”

The Lady Green Wave swept the crosstown-rivalry series this season between the Lady Rebels. Cathedral won 12-9 on Aug. 25 at Adams County Christian School.

“I feel like the team as a whole had a really good game,” Gregg said. “I think it’s a big accomplishment in beating your crosstown rival.”

The Lady Rebels hit three singles and a double in Monday’s game. Marlee McGarry, Lady Rebels’ right fielder, hit a double in the third inning and went 1-for-3 at the plate.

Cathedral High’s (8-7, 3-3) next game is at 6 p.m. on Monday at home in a big game against Brookhaven Academy, a Midsouth Association of Independent Schools District 4-Class 4A team. Beesley said Monday is a must win game for Cathedral.

“If we can win that game it could get us second in district and we are either going to finish second or third depending on Monday’s game,” Beesley said. “We are going to relax and have fun at practices leading up to Monday. We have four seventh and eighth graders combined that start and they give us key contributions. We have to keep it fun for them but they also have to understand you don’t get a chance to finish second in district with the competition we play against.”