Dorothy Lewis Coot Jefferson
April 16, 1958 – Sept. 14, 2020
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Dorothy Lewis Coot Jefferson, 62, of Ferriday, LA, who died September 14, 2020, will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, at Wayside Prophetic Pentecostal Church with Pastor James Fenton, officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Jonesville, LA under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday at Wayside Prophetic Pentecostal Church.
You Might Like
Louis Butler
Jan. 1, 1949 – Sept. 11, 2020 NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Louis Butler, 71, who died Friday, September 11,... read more