Dec. 19, 1937 – Sept. 16, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Doug McCearley, 82, of Natchez who died Wednesday September 16, 2020 in Natchez will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville, MS with Bro. Kevin Dixon officiating.

Visitation will be 2:30 p.m. until service time at Evergreen Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. McCearley was born December 19, 1937 in Wilkinson County, MS, the son of Van McCearley, Jr. and Alma McKey McCearley.

His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing at Old Creek Club and fishing the backwaters of the MS River. He was a member of the Loyal Order Moose Lodge 1662. He graduated from Crosby High School in 1955, and went into the United States Air Force serving in the Far East Command, Japan, Okinawa, Philippines and the United States. He then went into Civil Service, agriculture research and then to the wholesale grocery business with Harold & Miller, Seven Day and Russell company. Finally, to R. W. Delaney construction where he retired after 38 ½ years.

Mr. McCearley was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Michelle Randall; two brothers, Mullen McCurley and Andrew McCearley; and brother in law, Kenneth Carter.

Survivors include his wife of 57 ½ years Carrie Lee McCearley of Natchez, MS; son, Stan McCearley of Natchez, MS; grandson Regan Randall of Clinton, MS; two sisters Birdie Kimbrell and husband W.O. Kimbrell of Crosby, MS and Myrtis Carter; brother Jennings McCurley and wife Cathy McCurley of Woodville, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be friends and family.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Glenbury Nursing Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation of Parkinson’s research Post Office Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or the Dementia Society of America Post Office Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.