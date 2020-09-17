September 17, 2020

Governor to announce ‘major economic development’ project Monday

By Staff Reports

Published 12:06 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

Gov. Tate Reeves will be in Natchez Monday morning to announce a ‘major economic development’ project for the area.

Reeves is expected to introduce a new business called “Project Silver” that is expected to bring approximately 200 jobs to downtown Natchez.

The new business is expected to be headquartered in the old Region Bank building on Franklin Street.

Invitations to the announcement, which will be made at 11 a.m. Monday at the Natchez Convention Center, were sent to area elected officials and business leaders.

Attendance of the event will be limited to 100 people and will be broadcast live on the Natchez, Inc.’s Facebook page.

In August, Natchez Inc. Executive Director Chandler Russ discussed “Project Silver” with Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and the Natchez Board of Aldermen. in that meeting, the board voted to authorize Gibson to enter into a grant agreement with the Mississippi Development Authority in order to receive no more than $260,000 in MDA grant money on behalf of the city for the purpose of completing infrastructure related to “Project Silver.”

In making the proposal to the board of aldermen, Natchez Inc. Executive Director Chandler Russ said the funds would be used to demolish the old A&P building at Franklin and N. Wall streets and to upgrade a parking lot adjacent to an old Regions Bank building on the block.

 

