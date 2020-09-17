Local art gallery is back with new look

ArtsNatchez, an artist cooperative, reopened its gallery on Main Street this week after a full renovation during the coronavirus shutdown. More than 30 local artists have filled the gallery’s three rooms with paintings, photography, drawings, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, fabric arts and mobiles. The gallery, located at 425 Main Street, Natchez, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and is staffed by member artists eager to talk about their works during your visit. Masks are required and the number of people in the gallery will be limited according to coronavirus guidelines. For more information about the gallery,call 601-442-0043.