Crime reports: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Frank Derrell Cooks, 44, 36 N. Circle Drive, on charges of shoplifting and willful trespass. Bond set at $1,000.

Reports — Friday

Snake call on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Welfare check on Lower Woodville Road.

Suspicious activity on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Somerset Road.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Rankin Street.

Traffic stop at Great River.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Domestic disturbance on East Stiers Lane.

False alarm on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 North.

Fraud on D’Evereux Drive.

Property damage on D’Evereux Drive.

Dog problem on Purnell Street.

Warrant on D’Evereux Drive.

Road hazard on Highland Boulevard.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Breaking and entering on Arlington Avenue.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Dog problem on Covington Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Unauthorized use on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Madison Street.

Disturbance on East Stiers Lane.

Disturbance on Roselawn Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise on N. Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on Little Street.

Petit larceny on Lewis Drive.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Sexual assault on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Travis Parker, 60, 700 Woodville Road, on a charge of burglary. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Fire on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Thursday

Suspicious activity on Ratcliff Road.

Alarm on Anderson Drive.

Theft on Wisteria Street.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Threats on Anderson Drive.

Property damage on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on State Street.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Civil matter on Fieldview Drive.

Identity theft on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on Hillcrest Drive.

Theft on Cardinal Drive.

Reckless driving on Vault Lane.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Unauthorized use on State Street.

Civil matter on Morgantown Road.

Petit larceny on Newman Road.

Sexual assault on Myrtle Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Alarm on Liberty Road.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Carroll S. Bryant, 60, 1102 Apple St., on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Barry Williams, 24, 605 Louisiana Ave., Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for speeding, driving under suspension, and a bench warrant for failure to pay for theft. No bond set.

Jessica Ordone, 29, 164 East Waguespack Lockport, on charges of simple escape and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond set at $1,434.

Kenny R. Brandenberg, 43, 238 Hammett Addition, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation.

Lee P. Thibodeaux, 31, 425 LA 906 Monterey, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and violation of parole. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Michael L. Owens, 41, 407 Martin Luther King Ave., Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $2,200.

Reports unavailable.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Brian D. Whatley, 41, 109 Huntington Drive, Ferriday, on charges of no turn signal, possession of schedule I drugs with intent, possession of schedule IV with intent, possession of schedule II drugs, obstruction of justice, and bench warrants for failure to appear/five counts. Bonds set at $4,800.

Arrests — Wednesday

Branton W. Dees, 30, 403 Belle Grove Circle, on a charge of driving under suspension and bench warrant for failure to appear/two counts. Bond set at $1,000.

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.