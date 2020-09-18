September 18, 2020

  • 73°

Governor to unveil ‘Project Silver’ Monday

By Ben Hillyer

Published 8:25 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

NATCHEZ — “Project Silver” may be the “worst-kept secret” in Natchez, according to local economic development officials.

However, they are still keeping tight-lipped about the project that Gov. Tate Reeves is coming to town to announce on Monday.

The unnamed company that will be bringing an eventual 200 jobs to downtown Natchez will be named in an 11 a.m. ceremony Monday at the Natchez Convention Center.

“The actual company information and details about the actual project itself since the governor is announcing it at the 11 o’clock hour (Monday), we are really not at any liberty to give out any of that information,” said Chandler Russ, executive director of Natchez Inc., which is the economic development authority.

Russ did say the company will hire a minimum of 200 employees by the end of 2022 and will be located in the old Regions building in downtown Natchez.

“They are opening immediately and will begin hiring immediately, “Russ said. “They will have temporary accommodations until the renovation is complete.”

Also to accommodate Project Silver the old A&P grocery story building will be demolished and renovated for parking, Russ said.

“You will see them go in waves of (hiring) probably in batches of 20 and then keep continuing to add 20 over that period of time,” Russ said of the company’s hiring plans.

Russ would not reveal any information about the nature of the business other than to say it is in the field of “data and information processing.”

“It is a great project that we are very excited about, and we are excited to have the governor come in and announce it at 11 o’clock on Monday,” Russ said.

All will be revealed at Reeves’ Project Silver announcement event at 11 a.m. Monday in the Natchez Convention Center. Attendance will be limited to 100 people to allow for social distancing.

The event will be streamed on Natchez Inc.’s Facebook page, Russ said.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Nationally renowned conservationist to conduct free workshop at cemetery Tuesday

News

Virtual Book Club to discuss ‘Deepest South of All,’ include discussion of book with author

News

Governor to unveil ‘Project Silver’ Monday

News

Week 6 scores: Live high school football scores

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez jury acquits man on murder charges

News

Local art gallery is back with new look

News

Producers hope movie filmed in Natchez will be released soon

News

Self defense claimed in murder trial

News

First Presbyterian to hold porch service

BREAKING NEWS

Tornado sirens tested Thursday after computer module fails at emergency management office

BREAKING NEWS

Governor to announce ‘major economic development’ project Monday

News

Your Take: A big snake is caught

News

Wednesday accident claims one life

Business

Funds available for Louisiana business owners

News

NASD board extends Fred Butcher’s $125K superintendent contract

News

Jefferson County landfill to reopen on Thursday

COVID-19

Miss-Lou COVID-19 cases rise in Wednesday report

News

Corps unit in area working to control the river

News

To the rescue: Community members collect food, water for hurricane victims

COVID-19

55-year-old nursing home employee succumbs to COVID-19

News

Adams County adopts 2021 FY budget with 2.03 mil tax increase for schools

News

Shirley will depart as Concordia schools superintendent Dec. 31

News

Concordia Parish students can return to in-person classes starting Monday

News

Trump approves pre-disaster declarations for Mississippi, Louisiana