Natchez jury acquits man on murder charges

NATCHEZ — A jury finds the defendant in a murder trial not guilty on Friday in Sixth District Circuit Court.

Da’Larren White was tried for the murder of 27-year-old Rodrique Watson who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Zippy gas station after midnight on March 21, 2018.

White did not deny shooting Watson but said he acted in self-defense after he saw Watson walking towards him carrying a gun.

This story will be updated with more information.