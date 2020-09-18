September 18, 2020

  • 79°

Natchez jury acquits man on murder charges

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 1:51 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

NATCHEZ — A jury finds the defendant in a murder trial not guilty on Friday in Sixth District Circuit Court.

Da’Larren White was tried for the murder of 27-year-old Rodrique Watson who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Zippy gas station after midnight on March 21, 2018.

White did not deny shooting Watson but said he acted in self-defense after he saw Watson walking towards him carrying a gun.

This story will be updated with more information.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez jury acquits man on murder charges

News

Local art gallery is back with new look

News

Producers hope movie filmed in Natchez will be released soon

News

Self defense claimed in murder trial

News

First Presbyterian to hold porch service

BREAKING NEWS

Tornado sirens tested Thursday after computer module fails at emergency management office

BREAKING NEWS

Governor to announce ‘major economic development’ project Monday

News

Your Take: A big snake is caught

News

Wednesday accident claims one life

Business

Funds available for Louisiana business owners

News

NASD board extends Fred Butcher’s $125K superintendent contract

News

Jefferson County landfill to reopen on Thursday

COVID-19

Miss-Lou COVID-19 cases rise in Wednesday report

News

Corps unit in area working to control the river

News

To the rescue: Community members collect food, water for hurricane victims

COVID-19

55-year-old nursing home employee succumbs to COVID-19

News

Adams County adopts 2021 FY budget with 2.03 mil tax increase for schools

News

Shirley will depart as Concordia schools superintendent Dec. 31

News

Concordia Parish students can return to in-person classes starting Monday

News

Trump approves pre-disaster declarations for Mississippi, Louisiana

Business

Copiah-Lincoln Community College named a ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

News

NASD school buses will be used to deliver meals to students

News

Gulf coast braces for possible hurricane as Sally advances

News

The Dart: Man prefers life on river in Natchez over New Orleans