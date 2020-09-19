Cathedral High soccer earns 6-3 victory over Oak Forest Academy

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave soccer team won 6-3 over the Oak Forest Academy Lady Yellow Jackets on Thursday night at Cathedral.

Thursday’s match marked the third Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Division II Class 4A South Region game for Cathedral.

Izzy Dupré led the Lady Green Wave with four goals.

Abby Rose Mire also scored one goal for Cathedral. A sixth goal was given to the Green Wave by the Lady Yellow Jackets when they erroneously kicked the ball into their own goal in the second half.

“I was only able to score four goals because of my teammates,” Dupré said. “They all gave me the best passes. That’s how we work as a team and I think we all were happy about earning the victory over Oak Forest Academy.”

Lady Yellow Jackets’ CC Allatto led the team with two goals. One goal was made two minutes into the match with an assist from Shaina Keller and the other goal was at the 25-minute mark with an assist by Nicole Ciaccio. Ava Flynn scored the final goal for the Lady Yellow Jackets at the 63-minute mark.

The Lady Green Wave scored three goals in the first half and tied the match at 3-3 going into halftime.

“We just played very lethargically and there was no burst of speed from the players in the first half of the match,” said Dennis Hogue, Cathedral High head soccer coach. “The energy was the big thing that was missing. Abby Brown, who played at Cathedral, and I had the same message at halftime: if we had burst of energy, then it would emanate to everybody.”

Hogue said after the pep talk at halftime the Lady Green Wave looked like a different team on the field than in the first half. Cathedral High gained three more goals as they kept Oak Forest Academy from scoring. Meredith Lesley, Cathedral’s High goalkeeper, had five saves in the match.

Cathedral (6-3, 2-1) will play against Oak Forest again at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at OFA. Hogue said the Lady Green Wave will focus on defensive positioning and time management in Sunday’s practice to prepare for the rematch against the Lady Yellow Jackets.