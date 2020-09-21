CROSBY — Alan Maurice Terrell, 60, of Crosby, Mississippi, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born December 31, 1959 in Centreville, MS. the son of the late Robbie Maurice Terrell and Carlene Hughey Terrell.

Alan worked at Drax Bio-Mass Pellet Plant as the principle Maintenance personal.

He is survived by his wife Delane Arnold Terrell; one daughter Ellen Golden and husband Jesse; grandson Thomas Alan Golden; brother Andy Terrell and wife Chris; four nieces, Kayla Arnold, Katie Thomas, Kelli-Anne Sappington, and Kelly Ivy; two uncles Carl Terrell and James Hughey; two aunts Sharon Terrell and Jo Ann Price.

Graveside services will be Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hopewell Cemetery near Crosby, MS., officiated by Rev. Shane Pourciau.