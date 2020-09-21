April 30, 1938 – Sept. 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Carl Timmons, 82, of Natchez died Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Natchez.

Mr. Timmons was born April 30, 1938 in Oxford, MS, the son of Cecil Timmons and Ramie May Dye Timmons.

He was a long-standing member of Natchez Society, who volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army. He was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge and proudly worked 35 years for International Paper Company. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be missed by all.

Mr. Timmons was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Alma Timmons; brother, Kenneth Timmons, and two sisters in law, Royce Timmons and Barbara Timmons.

Survivors include two daughters, Lyn Latimer, Betsy Pitchford; two sons Cody Timmons and Butch Pitchford; one daughter Ramie McGee; grandchildren Ami, Nathan, Martin, Jessica, Austin and John Tyler; great-grandchildren Anna Kate, Emeri, Joseph, Gracie, Maddy and Carley; one brother Dennis Timmons; and multiple nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.