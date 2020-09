Sept. 11, 1942 – Sept. 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for family and close friends for James R. Huseman, 78, of Natchez who died Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Natchez will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020. Local arrangements are entrusted to Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.