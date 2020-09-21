Natchez residents turn out to hear announcement of new business coming to downtown

NATCHEZ — Approximately 100 people gathered Monday at the Natchez Convention Center to hear Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announce a $2.97 million corporate investment that is coming to downtown Natchez.

Elected leaders from both the local and state levels attended Monday’s press conference, including Reeves, U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, Mississippi House Rep. Sam C. Mims V, members of the Natchez Board of Aldermen and Adams County Board of Supervisors along with community and economic development stakeholders.

Reeves announced Monday that Loss Prevention Services LLC — an auto portfolio servicing company for financial lenders — would be locating their corporate headquarters in Natchez.

The new company headquarters will be at 321 Franklin St. in the building formerly occupied by Regions bank.

The industry had been branded “Project Silver” to conceal the identity of the company until it was officially announced on Monday.

Reeves said he was grateful to be able to celebrate the closing of the project with the people of Natchez and Adams County in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because the people of Mississippi have come together to project themselves and to protect their neighbors, understanding that we must protect lives while at the same time protect livelihoods, is what gives us the opportunity to be here today,” Reeves said. “Thanks to the dedication of our people who’ve worked so hard to flatten the curve of COVID-19, we continue to make significant economic progress.”

Reeves said the City of Natchez, Adams County and the State of Mississippi have a lot to celebrate as an “industry leading company” is welcomed to the Natchez community.

“Today is a big win for Natchez, Adams County and all of Mississippi,” Reeves said.

T.J. Baggett, who is the chief human resources officer for Loss Prevention Services, said the company was founded more than a decade ago and specializes in technology use for asset and portfolio management for banking and financial institutions.

The company continues to use its office in Grandville, Michigan and is moving its headquarters to Natchez, Baggett said.

“We’re in the top five of largest asset and portfolio management companies in the industry. With a clear path of navigation, within the next years we believe we will be in the top three and Natchez is our headquarters,” Baggett said.

The downtown 45,000 square foot facility will accommodate 200 or more employees.

Baggett said Loss Prevention Services has partnered with the Mississippi Department of Employee Security, Win Job Center and Copiah Lincoln Community College to handle the new industry’s staffing needs.

“We’re excited about the career opportunities that we’re bringing not only to Adams County but to surrounding counties,” Baggett said said. “To be clear, we hire for attitude but we train for skill.”