Sept. 17, 1933 – Sept. 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Sarah Mayers Weeks Davis went to be with our Lord September 20, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Brother Dillon Wickliffe officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church before the service.

Sarah was born September 17, 1933 in Quentin, MS the daughter of George Henry Mayers, Sr. and Annie Pearl McDaniel Mayers.

Sarah was a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church and was employed at Pyron’s furniture for over 50 years.

Sarah is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ray Mayers and George Henry Mayers, Jr.; and a sister in law Allie Mayers. She is also preceded in death by her first spouse J. Hugh Weeks of 19 years who went to be with our Lord in 1974, and her second spouse Leroy Davis of 10 years in 2012.

Sarah is survived by her son, Danny Weeks and wife Melinda; grandson Austin Weeks and wife Samantha; great grandchildren Callen, Kemper and Bennett Weeks. A special caregiver, Mary Ann Roberts; a special niece, Beverly Leach; nephews Ronnie and George Allen Mayers and special friends Carolyn Strong, Inell Gunnell, Carol Jones and Margaret Harveston; and a host of cousins.

Pallbearers will be Brent Leach, Ronnie Mayers, George Allen Mayers, Brady Pate, Brett Davis, and Austin Weeks.

A special thanks would like to be given to Camellia Estates and Compassus Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church 684 Highway 61 North Natchez, MS 39120.

