Cathedral High softball loses 3-0 to Brookhaven Academy to finish third in district

NATCHEZ —The Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave softball team lost 3-0 to the Brookhaven Academy Lady Cougars on Monday night at Cathedral High School.

Cathedral had their chance to come back in the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Both Lily Crum and Lauren Dunbar hit doubles for the Lady Green Wave in the inning. But neither Crum nor Dunbar were able to score.

The Lady Green Wave finished with four hits in the game. Crum, Dunbar, Anna Poole and Gracie Harrigill each had one hit in the game for the Lady Green Wave.

“I was pleased with the performance. We hung with Brookhaven the entire game,” said Craig Beesley, Cathedral head coach. “I thought Anna Poole did a great job on the mound. To hold Brookhaven to three runs, you have to be doing something good. I thought Crum made two great defensive plays, Kinslee Young made a great defensive play in center field and Hannah Murray made a great defensive play in right field. Those four to five defensive plays were what stood out on defense and we made them. Hopefully we can build off of this tonight and play well on Saturday.”

Emily Claire Felder was dominant on the mound for the Lady Cougars. Felder struck out 12 batters and allowed three hits on the mound. Felder also hit a double and scored a run at the plate for the Lady Cougars.

“I thought my pitching performance was good tonight,” Felder said. “I’m going to make sure my spins are working better and do the best I can for the team.”

Felder earned her fourth shutout victory of the season and the Lady Cougars have thrown eight shutouts this season. Felder threw the last shutout for the Lady Cougars in a 10-0 victory over Oak Forest Academy on Sept. 8. Madi Smith has thrown three shutouts while Kensy Covington has thrown one shutout this season for Brookhaven.

Cathedral (8-8, 4-4) finished third in the MAIS District 4-Class 4A standings for the 2020 season. The next game for the Lady Green Wave is the Class 4A South State tournament against Hillcrest Christian, the No. 2 seed from District 3, on Saturday at Magee Sportsplex in Magee.