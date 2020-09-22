Sept. 17, 1962 – Sept. 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — A celebration of life for Charles Gordon Barbato-Foster, 58, of Natchez who died Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Natchez will be held at a later date. Local arrangements are entrusted to Laird Funeral Home.

Survivors include his loving husband, Eric Barbato-Foster and brother Wayne Foster.

Mr. Barbato-Foster was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Foster.

Memorials may be made to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society.

