Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 11-17:

Landry Keith Huff charged with burglary of a store. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jennifer Holmes charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brittani Barnes charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kerstin Calhoun charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kerstin Calhoun charged with burglary of a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 11-17:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 16:

Kemon Dewayne Lewis pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Credit given for two days served. Fine set at $748.75.

Darrell Anthony Martin, 18, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. Credit given for one day served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Demetria Nicole Minor charged with two counts of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Case remanded to files on each charge.

Demetria Nicole Minor pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Fine set at $1,248.75 on each count. Restitution set at $1,000 on each count.

William Noland Harper charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance. Completed 90 days rehab and sober living. Case dismissed.

William Noland Harper charged with DUI – refusal to submit to test. Completed 90 days rehab and sober living. Case dismissed.

William Noland Harper charged with motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. Completed 90 days rehab and sober driving. Case dismissed.

Meaghan Jolene Manshack charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Willie Stroud Willard Jr. charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Nicholas Lee Hawkins charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance. Fine set at $548.75. Also owes $405.00 in fines.

Nicholas Lee Hawkins pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Case dismissed.

Ashley Ann Mackles charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case dismissed — officer out of state.

Travis Razelle, 28, charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance. Case dismissed — officer deceased.

Mirna Gutierrez Hernandez charged with two counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance. Case dismissed on each count.

Hollis Louis Green charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case dismissed.

Shonkeith Dewon Hendricks pleaded no contest to stalking. Fine set at $525.75.

Alexander Gerrell Moore charged with petit larceny. Case dismissed — no probable cause.

Amy Jeanette DeJesus charged with petit larceny. Affiant cannot be found on 2015 case – Case dismissed.

Sidra Dixon charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files for six months.

Michael Ray Lickliter charged with motor vehicle – failure to show proof of insurance card. Case dismissed.

Jasmonique Watkins charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Case remanded to files for six months.

Adrian Cyril Woods charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances: noise ordinance. Case dismissed – affiant deceased.

Adrian Cyril Woods charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance. Case dismissed – Affiant deceased.