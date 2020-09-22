Courthouse records: Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2020

Adams County

Sept. 11-17

Civil suits:

Conservatorship of Emily Jane Moody and Tristan Merrick Moody.

Estate of Jerrell Winston May.

Estate of Harold D. White and Melanie T. White.

Heirship of Danielle Harris et al.

Divorces:

Cory L. Miller v. Kathy H. Miller.

Erica Shotlow v. Nehemiah R. Shotlow.

Bobbie A. Jackson and Lee V. Jackson Sr. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Joseph Rachal and Jocelyn Rice Rachal. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Lucas John Bollinger, 44, Dunedin, Fla. to Angela Carol Toune (Beasley) 48, Dunedin, Fla.

Eric Anthony Fitzgerald, 51, Natchez to Ebony LaToya Miller, 43, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Sept. 10-16

Brady J. Fondren Jr. to Andre J. Perrin, lot 12 Woodland Park Addition.

Gene R. Francis and Rebecca O. Francis to Stephen Thomas McDonald II and Mary Katherine McDonald, a 30.13 acre portion of Beau Pré Plantation.

Larry Thomas Porter to Sonya A. Mars, lot 27 Westover Heights Subdivision (Third Development).

Stephen Thomas McDonald II and Mary Katherine McDonald to Jason Bradley Horton Sr. and Jacqueline Horton, a 40.00 acre, more or less, portion of Southwood Lodge.

Christopher Allen Gann and Savannah Leigh Gann to Kevin Jamarion Rawlings, lot 48 Highland Park Subdivision, Third Development.

James Arthur Stewart to William Lee Hash and Jamison Lee Stewart Hash, lot 43 Greenfield Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Stephanie Serio Smith and Loyce F. Smith to Fidelity Bank, lot 18 West Montebello Subdivision.

Matthew Womack Hall and Elizabeth Ratliff Hall to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 28 of Subdivision of a Portion of Forest Plantation.

Robert Jeremy Truitt and Kristen K. Truitt to Home Bank, lots 22 and 23 Greenfield Subdivision.

Stephen Thomas McDonald II and Mary Katherine McDonald to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 30.13 acre portion of Beau Pré Plantation.

William C. Carter and Heather H. Carter to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lots 15 and 16 Cherokee Park Subdivision.

Lisa Joseph Jester (now Willis) and Joseph H. Willis to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 56 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Kolby William Kennedy and Martha Ann Kennedy to Fidelity Bank, lots 2 and 3 Dunkerron Subdivision (Third Development).

Matthew S. Rymer to Flanagan State Bank, lot 109 Montebello Subdivision.

Sonya A. Mars to Fidelity Bank, lot 27 Westover Heights Subdivision (Third Development).

Jason Bradley Horton Sr. and Jacqueline Horton to Fidelity Bank, a 40.00 acre, more or less, portion of Southwood Lodge.

Kevin Jamarion Rawlings to Flanagan State Bank, lot 48 Highland Park Subdivision, Third Development.

Jan Hammack Pickle, A/K/A Jan M. Hammack, to Home Bank, lot 10 Fatherland Acres (Third Development).

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Monday, Sept. 14:

Natchez Community v. Angela Wesley.

Natchez Community v. Scottie Rogers.

Natchez Community v. Brittany Finley.

Natchez Community v. Albert Johnson.

Natchez Community v. Roger Allen.

Merit Health Natchez v. Jacquelyn Blanton.

Merit Health Natchez v. Darneshia Berry.

Natchez Hospital Company v. Frances Adams.

Natchez Hospital Company v. Thomas Dunbar.

Natchez Hospital Company v. Sherika Davis.

Natchez Hospital Company v. Tony Nichols.

Natchez Hospital Company v. Dorothy Renee Davis.

Natchez Hospital Company v. Kathy Washington.

Natchez Hospital Company v. Larry Hooper.

Natchez Hospital Company v. Joseph Tetlow.

Merit Health Natchez v. Harry Anderson.

LVNV Funding v. Catherine Watson.

Natchez Hospital Company v. Lori Myles.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Erica Holt.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Robert Reed.

LVNV Funding v. Detrice Kaho.

LVNV Funding v. Lillian Conner.

Merit Health v. Latasha Woods.

Merit Health v. J. Hall.

Natchez Hospital Company v. Jimmy Delany.

Natchez Hospital Company v. Mattie Thomas.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Marcisha Johnson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Carl Dunn.

Merit Health Natchez v. Ashley Anderson.

Merit Health Natchez v. Fredricka Smith.

Mendelson Law Firm v. James B. Kyzar.

Concordia Parish

Sept. 11-17

Civil suits:

Merit Health Natchez v. Judith Davis.

Succession of John Leslie Myles Sr.

Carissa J. Geffers v. Hoza L. Jones.

State of Louisiana v. Hoza L. Jones.

State of Louisiana v. Steven Holman.

Stephanie Stockman v. Steven Holman.

Eric Skipper v. Natalie Skipper. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Natalie Skipper. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Casey Lambert.

Loran Thomas v. Casey Lambert.

State of Louisiana v. Ryan Thompson. (Non Support)

Brandy Thompson v. Ryan Thompson. (Non Support)

In Re: Janet Lynn Griffith.

In Re: Eric Harr.

In Re: Tara Cox Watson.

In Re: Barbara C. Mitchell Dupree.

In Re: James Felton Dupree Jr.

Divorces:

John Blunschi IV v. Kimiberly Roseberry Blunschi.

Shania Davis Cruse v. John Bradly Cruse.

Marriage license applications:

Cory Benjamin Martin, 42, Ferriday to Michelle Lynn Mayfield, 41, Ferriday.

John Gregory Hawkins, 53, Ferriday to Alonda Lott, 37, Ferriday.

Charles Phillip White Jr., 43, Vidalia to Amelda Renee Thomas, 50, Vidalia.

Marshall Alan Faust, 43, Vidalia to Melissa Ann Waddell, 42, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Estate of Virginia Ann McKinney Reagans to Jacqueline W. Smith, one-half (1/2) of lot 4 Alabama Plantation.

Melva Lail Roberts to Samuel Winston III and Beverly Winston, portion of Block XI of division of Lucerna and Slaughty Plantations.

Caron Bridget Colby Whitesides to Roger Dale Dear and Reggina Antonutti Dear, a 2.00 acre tract of Warnicut Plantation.

Larry Hosken Carr Jr. to Lawrence Cennett and Jaleesa Moore, lot 4 Theo M. Rabb Subdivision.

Anglea L. McGuffie et al. to Wynn Properties of Louisiana, LLC, lot 51 Taconey Subdivision.

Carolyn Sauls Connelly and Clifton Keith Connelly to W. Harvey Crenshaw and Gwendolyn H. Crenshaw, a 0.87 acre tract portion of lot 12 and resubdivison of lot L Upper Killarney Farms.

Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB2 to Glenn Henderson, lot 7, Block No. 24 of the Town of Ferriday.

Dani Faye Troutman Cowart to Connley D. Moak Jr., the south one-half (1/2) of lot 33 Deer Park Hunting & Fishing Camp Site Lots.

Dennis Norris to Kenneth James Perrin Jr. and Laura Elizabeth Cross Perrin, lot 60 Vail Acres, Second Development.

James O. Smith to Brent McCarthy, lot 21 Sycamore Old River Lots.

Mortgages:

Michael Lacaze and Jan Lacaze to Network Funding, LP, lot 10 Horseshoe Lake Estates.

Jacqueline W. Smith to Postal Credit Union, one-half (1/2) of lot 4 Alabama Plantation.

Ronald Lee Watts Jr. to Fidelity Bank, 0.93 acres, more or less, portion of North Vidalia Plantation (George A. Murray Estate).

Mack Allen Brown to GMFS, LLC, lot 7 Panola Plantation Lake Lots on Lake Concordia.

Ricky Lee Bass and Jacqueline Denny Bass to Delta Bank, all of lots 61 and 62 and the north one-half (1/2) of lot 63 Windemere Plantation.

Kenneth James Perrin Jr. and Laura Elizabeth Perrin to Winnsboro State Bak & Trust Company, lot 60 Vail Acres, Second Development.

Brent McCarthy to Delta Bank, lot 21 Syracuse Old River Lots.