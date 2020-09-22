Crime reports: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Diamond Robinson, 19, 12 Roundale St., on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. Bond set at $502.50.

Arrests — Sunday

Ronald Felton, 52, 810 Farmer St., Port Gibson, on a charge of failure to show proof of insurance. Fined $586.

Anna L. Martin, 40, 2932 Miller Ave., on a charge of contempt by default in payment and false pretenses. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Brionna Shanae Holmes, 21, 15 James Brown Ave., on a charge of malicious mischief. Bond set at $500.

Jac’Qlaurence Rashad Jackson, 21, 323 1/2 Arlington Ave., on a charge of aggravated assault, shooting inside of city limits, shooting into a dwelling and shooting into a vehicle. No bond set.

Ronnie Lee Smith, 33, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $500.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on South Concord Avenue.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Accident on Northview Drive.

Malicious mischief on Gaile Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Loud noise on Madison Street.

Simple assault on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South. Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Malicious mischief on Little Street.

Unwanted subject on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Abandoned vehicle on North Rankin Street.

Civil matter on Old Washington Road.

Theft on Aldrich Street.

Simple assault on Watts Avenue.

Road hazard on U.S. 84.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Disturbance on Winston Hill Road.

Hit and run on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Missing person on Glenwood Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Pecanway Drive.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Loud noise on Eastwood Road.

Domestic disturbance on Pecanway Drive.

Suspicious activity on Covington Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Suspicious activity on Pecanway Drive.

Burglary on Dumas Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Reckless driving on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Fight on Main Street.

Juvenile problem on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on East Oak Street.

Unwanted subject on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Theft on East Franklin Street.

Prowler on Cherry Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Trespassing on Learneds Mill Road.

Domestic disturbance on N. Shields Lane.

Scam on Dumas Drive.

Burglary on D’Evereux Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Welfare check on Old Washington Road.

Dog problem on U.S. 84.

Disturbance on Pecanway Drive.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Juvenile problem on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on North Shields Lane.

Road hazard on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Welfare check on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on Covington Road.

Property damage on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Prowler on South Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 35, 8 Lincoln St., on charges of possession of methamphetamine and a bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Malicious mischief on Springfield Road.

Reports — Monday

Stolen vehicle on Gregory Circle.

Accident on Alexander Road.

911 hang up on D’Evereux Drive.

Loose livestock on Providence Road.

Alarm on Barth Street.

Civil matter on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Magnolia Avenue.

Alarm on Burkhart Street.

Simple assault on State Street.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Disturbance on Liberty Road.

Theft on Liberty Road.

Simple assault on Gregory Circle.

Disturbance on Brooklyn Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Domestic disturbance on Brighton Plantation Road.

False alarm on North Palestine Road.

Unwanted subject on North Palestine Road.

Fight on Starnes Drive.

Alarm on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Road hazard on U.S. 61 North.

Malicious mischief on Newman Road.

Civil matter on Hensley Road.

Civil matter on Quitman Road.

Burglary on Roosevelt Drive.

Disturbance on Broadmoor Drive.

Juvenile problem on Pond Meadow Road.

False alarm on Grenfield Road.

Loose livestock on Lower Woodville Road.

Petit larceny on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Fire on Magnolia Acres Road.

Suspicious activity on Lake Montrose Road.

Loud noise on Canvasback Court.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Brenda Cretain, 52, 1018 Simon Angelle Road, Arnaudville on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institute and possession of schedule I drugs/three counts. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Janie Larae Rollins, 19, 3576 LA 9 South, Salem AR., on charges of possession of schedule II and possession of marijuana. No bond set.

Teresa M. Cater, 54, 112 Lee Ave., on charges of possession of schedule II and possession of marijuana. No bond set.

Alexis Boyd, 18, 112 Lee Ave., on charges of possession of schedule II and possession of marijuana. No bond set.

Steven D. Cater, 29, 112 Lee Ave., on charges of possession of schedule II and possession of marijuana. No bond set.

Jalen Williams, 28, 3757 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, on charges of domestic violence and aggravated battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Grant J. Dunbar, 21, 27393 LA 15, Ferriday, on charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace. Bond set at $1,106.50.

Reports — Monday

Theft on U.S. 84.

Theft on Rabb Road.

Miscellaneous call on U.S. 84.

911 hang up on Crestview Drive.

Medical call on 7th Street.

Shots fired on Doty Road.

Medical call on Front Street.

Complaint on Mack Scott Road.

Reports — Sunday

Introduction of contraband on U.S 84.

Complaint on LA 129.

Complaint on Deacon Wailes Road.

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Traffic congestion on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Lincoln Avenue.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Traffic attachment on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Black Bayou Road.

Bike theft on Bayou Drive.

Medical call on Mack Moore Road.

Loose horses on Moose Lodge Road.

Medical call on LA 568.

Fight on Main Street.

Medical call on LA 65.

Reports — Saturday

Automobile theft on Peach Street.

Medical call on LA 129.

Accident on LA 900.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports — Friday

Calvin Mahoney, 63, 1626 Bolton Lane, Manteca, Ca., on a charge of resisting an officer. Bond set at $750.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.