Nov. 11, 1938 – Sept. 21, 2020

JONESVILLE — Funeral service for Gloria Ann Freeman, 81, of Jonesville, LA will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Utility Baptist Church with Bro. Dusty Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, LA under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Utility Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.comerfh.com.