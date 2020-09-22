Sept. 3, 1965 – Sept. 15, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for James Darren Reed, 55, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Natchez will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Smithland Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

James was born September 3, 1965, the son of George Reed and Emmaline January. He received a high school education and was employed with Adams County Nursing Home. James enjoyed basketball.

He is preceded in death by his father George Reed; step-father Charlie Clemons and grandparents Mary James and Andrew January.

James leaves to cherish his memories: wife Shemika Reed; his mother, Emmaline January; four sons: James Dante’ Reed (Daji), Kelvin Abraham, Ja’Darrius Reed, Jay’lon Reed and Darren Fleming; four daughters: Danyeil Fleming, Kimberly Thompson (Brandon), Jessica Green (Anthony) and Ja’Mescia Reed; brothers: Robin Harris, Fedell Mcintosh (Shelia), and Jeffrey Reed; sister Sandra January; 18 grandchildren and a host off nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.