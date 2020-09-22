Sept. 11, 1942 – Sept. 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for family and close friends for James R. Huseman, 78, of Natchez who died Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Natchez will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020. Local arrangements are entrusted to Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Huseman was born September 11, 1942, in Lake Village, AR, the son of Anthony T. Huseman and May Annette James Huseman.

Mr. Huseman was preceded in death by his parents and brother Thomas R. Huseman.

Survivors include his wife Peggy R. Huseman; two daughters, Sabrina A. Huseman of Natchez and Katrina H. Maier and husband Jim Maier of Natchez; and granddaughter Alisabeth Maier of Natchez.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.

