Sept. 24, 1950 – Sept. 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Joyce Marie White, 69, of Baton Rouge, LA, who died Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Natchez City Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Joyce was born in Natchez, the daughter of Christine W. Carter and Robert James. She attended the now defunct Concordia Parish Training School. Ms White was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Vera Lee White and Tywanna F. Randall.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memories one son David Bryan White of Baton Rouge; sister Alice Carter; brother Willie E. White (Claudia) of Vidalia, LA; two nieces Eumeka White of Houston, TX and Chandra Eisley (Larry) of Dallas; one nephew Thavian White (Latoya) of Houston; one great niece Tionna Carter and two great nephews Jaylen Carter and Lincoln Eisley, all of Dallas and a host of relatives and friends.

