Lana Dalton throws a no-hitter for Centreville Academy, shutouts ACCS in 15-0 win

NATCHEZ — Lana Dalton, pitcher for the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers softball team, threw a no-hitter in a 15-0 victory over the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels on Monday night.

A no-hitter is where a pitcher gives up zero hits to the opposing team. Dalton struck out six batters and only walked one batter in four innings pitched for Centreville Academy.

“I was surprised with throwing a no-hitter because the last time we faced ACCS, they beat us,” Dalton said. “I’m happy about my pitching tonight and throwing a no-hitter.”

Dalton notched her third shutout victory of the season on Monday against ACCS. Dalton is not the only Lady Tiger to throw a no-hitter this season. Amanda Newman threw a no-hitter for Centreville Academy on Aug. 4 in a 16-1 victory over Prentiss Christian.

Rylee Shell and Emilea Roberts helped the Lady Tigers at the plate. Both Shell and Roberts finished with four RBIs in the game. Roberts hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Shell drove in two RBIs in the second inning with a single. Roberts scored her fourth RBI with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Centreville Academy scored nine runs in the top of the second inning and Shell hit another two-run single to finish the inning with four RBIs.

“The girls played a complete game,” said Billy Jones, Centreville Academy softball head coach. “We had very good pitching, the defense was solid and the hitting was outstanding.”

The Lady Tigers hit 15 base hits in the game with Savannah Hailey going a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate for Centreville. Lacy Darden, Shell, Lexlea Sterling, Baylie Ford and Mallory Bourgouis also had two hits in the game for the Lady Tigers.

Before the game, the Lady Rebels celebrated senior night with six Lady Rebels being honored. The six seniors who were honored were Becca Cowan, Marlee McGarry, Halle Peterman, Amber Scroggins and Rileigh Walters and their names and numbers were painted in blue and white on the field. McGarry was the only base runner for ACCS and she was walked in the bottom of the third inning.

The Lady Tigers (17-9-1) faced the Bowling Green School Lady Buccaneers for senior night on Tuesday at home. The Lady Rebels (3-15, 0-7) played at Oak Forest Academy for the final Midsouth Association of Independent Schools District 4-Class 4A game of the regular season.