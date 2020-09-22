Natchez man arrested in September shooting

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police arrested a man Saturday in connection with a Sept. 9 shooting which injured another man.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said investigators obtained warrants and finally located Jac’Qlaurence Rashad Jackson, 21, at Holiday Apartments in the area of 601 Old Washington Road.

Jackson was arrested Saturday on three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of shooting into a dwelling, and one count of shooting into a vehicle and was later issued a bond of $576,000, Armstrong said.

Investigators suspect Jackson to be the shooter that injured another man in the area of North Rankin and Monroe streets on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Witnesses said they heard between 10 and 12 rapid gunshots in the vicinity of North Rankin and Monroe streets at approximately 9:15 p.m. that night.

When officers arrived, they met an individual who said he was standing on the porch of a residence on North Rankin Street talking to two others when someone fired at them from across the street.

A man parked in front the house had been struck by a bullet through the rear passenger window of the vehicle and the house was also struck by stray bullets, law officials said.

The victim was reportedly alert and talking to officers when they arrived. He was later airlifted to Rapides Regional Medical Center in Shreveport.