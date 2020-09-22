Venus Doss Christian

Feb. 1, 1923 – Sept. 6, 2020

VIDALIA — Mrs. J.W. Christian (Venus) passed away on Saturday, September 6, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1923, in Monroe County, Arkansas to Clara and Bill Doss. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her stepfather James R Huff, her husband J.W. Christian, and her son Johnny Christian.

Venus graduated from Pine Tree High School, Longview, Texas in 1941 and married J.W. She was a homemaker for 20 years until she went to work at the Natchez First Federal. She retired after 30 years.

She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished by Donna (Lee) Powers, her daughter; Edie Christian, her daughter-in-law; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidalia, LA at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 with visitation with the family at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.