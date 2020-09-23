Possible tornado spotted in south Natchez

NATCHEZ — Emergency management officials are monitoring a possible tornado sighting on the south Natchez.

Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy said just after 3 p.m. Wednesday when tornado sirens went off that the weather is favorable for tornadoes.

There had been a possible sighting in south Natchez in the Sibley area, Hardy said.

A CodeRED weather warning states that Natchez is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.