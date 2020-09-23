FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Richard Don Houck, 72 of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Doug Broome officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.