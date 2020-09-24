Adolph John Johnson Jr.

Feb. 28, 1941 – Sept. 23, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Adolph John (A.J.) Johnson Jr., 79, of Natchez who died Wednesday September 23, 2020 in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Campbell and Bro. Tom Buckley officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Johnson was born February 28, 1941 in Crosby, MS the son of Adolph John Johnson, Sr. and Myrtis Inez Day Johnson.

He was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, W.G Johnson and Joe Johnson.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Dollie Johnson; children Donald and wife Kim, Tommy and wife Katy, Wanda and husband Charlie (Duck); grandchildren, John Carl (Sarah) Johnson, T.J (Tori) Johnson, Will (Krystle) Johnson, Dustin (Victoria) Johnson, Kristen Johnson, Ellie Parker Johnson, Kevin Campbell and Daniel Campbell; great grandchildren, Cooper Johnson, Matt Felter, Tucker Johnson, Isabella Johnson and Kayleigh Johnson; siblings Bobby (Sherry) Johnson and Ethel (Mark) Dowling; aunts Orilla Joseph and Edna (Early) Durham and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers will be John Carl Johnson, T.J. Johnson, Will Johnson, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Campbell, Daniel Campbell, Cooper Johnson and Matt Felter.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Kingston United Methodist Men’s Breakfast Club.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.