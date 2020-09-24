Friday Football preview: Centreville Academy hopes to extend winning streak, LHSAA teams begin scrimmages

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Academy Tigers look to extend their winning streak to two games when they face the Porter’s Chapel Academy Eagles.

Centreville Academy comes into Friday’s game off of a 38-22 victory over the Amite School Center Rebels. The Tigers (3-2) were able to take a 32-0 lead into halftime thanks in part to Peyton Jones, Centreville’s quarterback. Jones threw for three touchdown passes in the game. The longest was for 80 yards to Caleb Kinabrew. Kason Clark also ran for two five-yard touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Porter’s Chapel Academy (3-2) comes into Friday’s game after a 51-6 loss to Hillcrest Christian. The only score for the Eagles came in the fourth quarter with a 40-yard pass from Jace Riggs to Ra’Darius Turner.

Centreville Academy won 44-6 over Porter’s Chapel Academy in the 2019 season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. with homecoming being celebrated at Centreville Academy.

Franklin County is the only other area game on Friday night.

Franklin County (1-2) at Raymond High (1-2)

Facts: Both the Franklin County High School Bulldogs and the Raymond High School Rangers are 1-2 coming into Friday’s game. The Rangers are on a two-game losing streak while the Bulldogs look to continue winning. Franklin County won 38-26 over Raymond High School in the 2019 season. The Bulldogs are 8-4 overall against the Rangers.

Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. at Raymond High School in Raymond.

Keys to a Bulldogs win: Ja’marlin Green is a key player for the Bulldogs to continue their winning ways. Green ran for 165 yards with two rushing touchdowns and threw for 146 yards with two passing touchdowns.

Ferriday High School, Delta Charter School and Vidalia High School begin their 2020 season in Louisiana with scrimmages on Friday.

Ferriday High School at Bastrop High School

Facts: The Ferriday High School, defending Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 2A champions, travel to the Bastrop High School Rams for a scrimmage.

The scrimmage is set to start at 6 p.m. at Bastrop High School.

Keys for the Trojans: Stanley Smith, Ferriday High School head coach, he said he wants to see the Trojans compete to see where they are at for the upcoming season.

Delta Charter School vs. River Oaks School

Facts: The Delta Charter School Storm host the River Oaks School Mustangs for a scrimmage today. This is River Oaks first scrimmage in the LHSAA after playing in the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools in Class 4A.

The scrimmage is set to start at 6:30 p.m. at Delta Charter School.

Keys for the Storm: Blake Wheeler, Delta Charter School head coach, said the Storm is going to focus on trying to lock in positions, cleaning up little schematic things and stopping the run.

Vidalia High School vs. Jena High School

Facts: The Vidalia High School Vikings host the Jena High School Giants in a scrimmage on Friday. Michael Norris, Vikings’ head coach, makes his coaching debut in the scrimmage.

The scrimmage is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Vidalia High School.

Keys for the Vikings: Norris said he wants to see who is going to compete for positions this season for Vidalia.