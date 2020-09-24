Jonnie Georgean Henderson Till, 73, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020 after battling cancer, at Asbury Hospice House, with her family by her side. Services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Purvis. An hour visitation will before the service with burial to follow at Cherished Acres Cemetery.

Originally from Magnolia, AR, Mrs. Till’s family moved to Ferriday, LA, where she graduated from Ferriday High School in 1964 before graduating from Northwestern State College with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing in 1969. Mrs. Georgean married Willard Russell Till on June 29, 1969 in Ferriday before moving to Natchez, MS.

She worked as a registered nurse at Jefferson Davis Memorial Hospital, also known as Natchez Regional Medical Center for 30 plus years. Mrs. Georgean was a talented nurse and served in many leadership roles throughout her career including; Inservice director, head nurse of 1 South (CCU step down unit), head nurse of telemetry unit, and nursing supervisor of the hospital. She was a member of Xi Alpha Nu Sorority Community Service Group in Natchez, where she served others in need. After her retirement, she and Mr. Russell moved to El Dorado, AR before settling in Purvis to be closer to some of their grandchildren. They soon joined First Baptist Church of Purvis and began serving their community.

Mrs. Georgean loved reading, puzzles, serving at her church, playing cards, having lunch with her friends, attending her grandchildren’s activities, baking her favorite chocolate and coconut pies for her family, and cooking breakfast for her grandsons when they came in from hunting.

She is survived by her husband, Willard Russell Till of Purvis; daughters, Kimberly Till Simnicht (Keith) of Hattiesburg and Tracey Easterling Hayes (David) of Greenville, S.C; her grandchildren, Caleb Till Simnicht of Quitman, Nathan Hayes Simnicht and Owen Millard Simnicht, both of Hattiesburg, Mary Margaret Easterling, Banks Till Easterling, Russell Adam Easterling, and Anderson William Hayes, all of Greenville, S.C; her sister, Marjorie Goodger of Pollock, LA; and a host of loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Purvis.

Due to COVID-19, please practice social distancing and “mask in motion” during the visitation and service.