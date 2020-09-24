Lonnie J. Robinson
Nov. 19, 1933 – Sept. 23, 2020
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Lonnie J. Robinson, 86, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Concordia Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA. Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home. Pastor Doug Logan will officiate. Mr. Robinson died at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday.
