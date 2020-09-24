Welcome home, Loss Prevention Services!

Natchez scored a win this week, when Gov. Tate Reeves came to town to announce that Loss Prevention Services is locating its headquarters in downtown Natchez.

Loss Prevention Services is an industry-leading auto portfolio servicing company for financial lenders.

The company provides solutions including recovery management, transportation, titling and remarketing. Through technology and customer service it provides data processing for many Fortune 500 financial institutions nationally.

In other words, Loss Prevention Services is a high-tech company, and as the company’s Chief Development Officer TJ Baggett said during Monday’s announcement event, “I work with a lot of smart people.”

The company will be hiring some 200 people over the next two years who will live and work in the Miss-Lou.

That is great news for Natchez and the Miss-Lou, indeed.

To sweeten the deal, Loss Prevention Services was co-founded by Natchez family members, including Sterling and Shannon Gay in Natchez but moved to Grandville, Michigan, approximately 10 years ago.

After more than a year of work by members of Natchez Inc., Natchez Now, state and local elected officials, the company is now able to come back home to Natchez.

Welcome back, Loss Prevention Services! We are happy to have you back.