Absentee voting underway in presidential election

NATCHEZ — Absentee voting is underway in Adams County for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election for a U.S. Senate, the Third U.S. Congressional District seat and President of the United States.

Adams County ballots also will include races for Adams County Election Commission members. However, none of those positions are contested.

Statewide measures on the ballots will include Initiative Measure No. 65 that would allow qualified patients with debilitating medical conditions as certified by a licensed physician, to use medical marijuana;

Resolution No. 47 that provides that to be elected governor or to any other statewide office a candidate must receive a majority of the votes in the general election and if no candidate receives a majority it will go to a runoff vote;

And the flag referendum on whether to adopt the “In God We Trust” state flag that was chosen by a committee earlier this year.

Adams County Circuit Clerk Eva Givens said in-person absentee voting began Monday and will last through Oct. 31.

Also, people who are not registered to vote have until Oct. 5 to register, Givens said.

“This Monday, Sept. 28, through Oct. 5, the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday,” Givens said. “On that Saturday, Oct. 3, the office will be open from 8 a.m. until noon for voter registration and absentee voting.”

Givens said anyone who is registered to vote can cast an absentee ballot but must have valid photo identification.

Givens said the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s office, 115 S. Wall St., also would be open for absentee voting on the last two Saturdays of October.

“The last two Saturdays of October, Oct. 24, we will be open from 8 a.m. to noon, and on Oct. 31 we will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Givens said for in-person absentee voting.

Mail-in ballots can be received up to five days after the election as long as they are postmarked by the day of the election, Givens said, adding the resolution board would have until Nov. 10 to count the mail in ballots.

Below are candidates on the ballots for:

U.S. Senate

Mike Espy, Democrat

Incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, Republican

Jimmy L. Edwards, Libertarian

U.S. President and Vice President

Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala D. Harris, Democrat

Incumbents Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence, Republican

Don Blankenship and William Mohr, American Constitution

Brian Carroll and Amar Patel, American Solidarity

Phil Collins and Bill Parker, Independent

Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker, Green

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohn, Libertarian

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard, Independent

Kanye West and Michelle Tidball, Independent

U.S. House of Representatives Third Congressional District

Dorothy Dot Benford, Democrat

Incumbent Michael Guest, Republican

Nonpartisan judicial election for Mississippi Supreme Court Justice District 2, position 3

Mike Randolph