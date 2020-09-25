Jan. 18, 1958 – Sept. 24, 2020

Darrell Boyte passed away in his home in Rison, Arkansas on September 24th. He was 62.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Boyte in Natchez, Darrell lived a long life full of humor and love. He retired after years from International Paper, Pine Bluff, where he had devoted his life to providing for his family. He was an avid musician, quick to understand technology, and a lover of animals. His sense of humor and big heart kept our family together even in the hardest times. He was gentle and kind and appreciated all sorts of people while being quick to defend what he believed in. Even in the face of severe medical issues, he fought for every last second he could spend on this earth with his friends and loved ones.

He is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Anona, his children, Tanner and Melissa, and his son-in-law Garrett. He is also survived by his mother, Katie Ruth, his two brothers, Dwight and Randy (and his wife Helen), and his sisters Susan Watkins (and her husband David) and Linda Foster.

Private services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial cemetery on Sunday. Condolences can be sent to 280 Gun Club Road, Rison Arkansas, 71665.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.