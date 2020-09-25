June 4, 1959 – Sept. 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for James Albert Fulton, 61, of Natchez, who passed away on September 17, 2020, at Merit Health Hospital; will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11 a.m. at Grove AME Church Cemetery.

A viewing will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

James was born on June 4, 1959, in Natchez, to Charles Albert Morris and Ruby Lee Fulton Mason.

James is preceded in death by his grandparents, Merrick Roosevelt Fulton and Alberta Fulton; one aunt, Helen Virgil; and his companion, Sarah Minor.

He is survived by his loving mother, Ruby Lee Fulton Mason; three daughters, Shamekia McMorris, Cyrstal White and Bridgett Robb; three sisters, Elizabeth Dunmore, Jacqueline Mason and her companion Kelvin Thomas and Jeanette Porter and husband Dontray; one brother, Christopher Fulton and wife Martha; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

