ACCS girls soccer earns 2-1 victory over Oak Forest Academy

AMITE CITY — Ella Wilson scored the winning goal for the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels soccer team in a 2-1 victory over Oak Forest Academy Lady Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.

“That was probably one of the most exciting games of the year,” said Jimmy Allgood, ACCS soccer head coach. “The players refused to lose and it was a hard-fought victory. I couldn’t be more proud of them and it took the whole team to win the match.”

Wilson’s goal came at the 5:30-minute mark in the second overtime off of an assist from Madi Cooley to earn the district win. Drue Boyd scored the first goal for the Lady Rebels around the 26-minute mark in the first half off of an assist from Brooklyn Timmons.

Allgood said the Lady Rebels would focus on set pieces and corner kicks at practices before Monday’s match against Parklane Academy. ACCS (10-3, 5-1) finishes the season with a match against Cathedral on Tuesday.

The match starts at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at ACCS.