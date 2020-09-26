September 26, 2020

Adams County reports another COVID-19 death Saturday

By Staff Reports

Published 12:44 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Adams County Coroner James Lee said he recorded another Adams County COVID-19 death Saturday when he pronounced a 90-year-old male dead of the disease.

Once the Mississippi State Department of Health receives notice, it will bring Adams County’s COVID-19 death toll to 38 since the pandemic began in March.

On Saturday, the MSDH reported 645 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 17 new deaths on Saturday.

Adams County’s numbers as of Saturday’s statewide report were rose to 941 confirmed COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 37.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 96,677 with 2,911 deaths.

Adams County had 89 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

Earlier this week, volunteer statistician Norma Williams told city leaders during Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson’s weekly “COVID Currents” meeting that Mississippi had the third highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate behind Louisiana and Florida.

Local officials stressed the importance of maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds, handwashing and mask wearing to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 941 37 48 13
Alcorn 820 11 18 2
Amite 332 10 14 2
Attala 667 25 90 20
Benton 227 3 4 0
Bolivar 1845 66 204 26
Calhoun 521 12 25 4
Carroll 319 12 45 9
Chickasaw 684 24 44 13
Choctaw 186 6 1 0
Claiborne 465 16 43 9
Clarke 600 46 83 23
Clay 595 18 17 3
Coahoma 1163 29 83 4
Copiah 1191 33 55 4
Covington 827 22 31 7
De Soto 5594 60 68 13
Forrest 2489 73 173 40
Franklin 193 3 4 1
George 780 13 34 6
Greene 388 17 38 6
Grenada 1090 36 107 20
Hancock 587 22 12 4
Harrison 3883 74 240 31
Hinds 7143 160 429 65
Holmes 1098 59 101 20
Humphreys 377 15 21 6
Issaquena 105 3 0 0
Itawamba 826 21 80 16
Jackson 3505 70 77 7
Jasper 575 15 1 0
Jefferson 243 9 12 3
Jefferson Davis 342 11 3 1
Jones 2487 79 183 37
Kemper 290 15 39 9
Lafayette 2191 39 122 28
Lamar 1716 35 28 11
Lauderdale 2059 125 260 73
Lawrence 433 13 26 2
Leake 960 38 25 5
Lee 2736 70 158 32
Leflore 1410 81 190 45
Lincoln 1102 53 142 32
Lowndes 1580 58 98 33
Madison 3310 89 238 45
Marion 865 35 80 10
Marshall 1106 17 31 6
Monroe 1235 68 169 51
Montgomery 464 20 49 9
Neshoba 1579 104 115 37
Newton 772 24 39 8
Noxubee 551 16 20 4
Oktibbeha 1799 52 189 31
Panola 1499 30 15 3
Pearl River 892 53 71 20
Perry 424 19 19 6
Pike 1240 51 97 26
Pontotoc 1278 16 17 1
Prentiss 862 17 48 3
Quitman 377 5 0 0
Rankin 3306 79 159 18
Scott 1176 27 21 3
Sharkey 266 13 43 8
Simpson 1046 46 105 19
Smith 534 15 54 8
Stone 374 12 47 8
Sunflower 1471 46 73 11
Tallahatchie 773 21 29 6
Tate 1004 37 34 13
Tippah 671 17 6 0
Tishomingo 690 38 96 26
Tunica 497 15 15 2
Union 998 24 46 11
Walthall 601 26 67 13
Warren 1407 50 119 24
Washington 2259 77 119 25
Wayne 904 21 59 10
Webster 338 13 52 11
Wilkinson 305 18 20 5
Winston 742 19 40 11
Yalobusha 435 14 35 7
Yazoo 1062 30 69 12
Total 96,677 2,911 5,981 1,196

 

