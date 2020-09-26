Katharine Patrick wins Taco Bell Natchez Classic in golf playoff against Alexa Pano

NATCHEZ — Katharine Patrick of Houston, Texas, won the Taco Bell Natchez Classic in a sudden-death golf playoff against Alexa Pano, from Lake Worth, Florida, on Thursday at Beau Pré Country Club.

The Taco Bell Natchez Classic is part of the Women’s All Pro Tour that featured 58 women golfers playing in the tournament this week. The tournament began on Monday and finished on Thursday and it was cut to 36 holes due to rain on Wednesday.

Patrick sunk a 21-foot birdie putt on the first hole in the sudden-death playoff against Pano to win the Taco Bell Natchez Classic. The birdie putt marked her 10th birdie in the tournament.

“I did not expect the putt to go in and I was thankful it went in with perfect speed,” Patrick said. “I was excited to win it. I was ready for two more rounds but when the event was cut short due to rain, I was thankful I was in a good spot to go to the playoff.”

Patrick received a $7,500 check and an exemption into the Symetra Classic at Daytona Beach, Florida, taking place from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4. The Symetra Classic is a qualifier for the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

“I’m thankful that the WAPT partnered with Symetra and these tournaments give us a chance to finish strong,” Patrick said. “I have played in four Symetra events this season.”

Patrick said the last Symetra event she played in there were 144 players. At the Symetra Classic beginning on Oct. 1, there are 108 participants.

The first round of the Symetra Classic is at 8 a.m. on Oct. 1 in Daytona Beach, Florida.