State COVID-19 cases rise at lower rate Sunday than in recent days

NATCHEZ — On Sunday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 182 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 8 new deaths.

Sunday’s statewide numbers were considerably lower than Saturday’s report of 645 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Adams County’s numbers as of Sunday’s statewide report were rose to 942 confirmed COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 37.

On Saturday, however, Adams County Coroner James Lee said he recorded another Adams County COVID-19 death Saturday when he pronounced a 90-year-old male dead of the disease.

Once the Mississippi State Department of Health receives notice, it will bring Adams County’s COVID-19 death toll to 38 since the pandemic began in March.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 98,859 with 2,919 deaths.

Adams County had 89 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

Earlier this week, volunteer statistician Norma Williams told city leaders during Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson’s weekly “COVID Currents” meeting that Mississippi had the third highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate behind Louisiana and Florida.

Local officials stressed the importance of maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds, handwashing and mask wearing to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.